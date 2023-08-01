'Don't Think There Is Any Arrogance': Ravindra Jadeja Reacts To Kapil Dev's Explosive Remark On Team India

Ravindra Jadeja. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed any notion of arrogance as he responded to 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev's comments. The Saurashtra cricketer revealed that he is unaware of when the former all-rounder made such comments, but tends to stay away from social media and prefers concentrating on his game.

After India's heavy loss to the West Indies in the 2nd ODI, Kapil Dev tore into the Men in Blue for underperforming. In an interview with The Week, the 'Haryana Hurricane' claimed:

"Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything."

"Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking" - Ravindra Jadeja

While the left-arm off-spinner respects former cricketers' opinions, he stated that everyone is working pretty hard and no one plays for personal records.

"I don't know when he has said this. I don't search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share their opinion, but I don't think there is any arrogance in this team. Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking."

"No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 percent. Such comments generally come when the Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda."

The West Indies bowled India out for 181 in the 2nd ODI at Barbados. The two sides will lock horns in the 3rd and final game on Tuesday. After losing the Test series, the hosts will be keen to take the 50-over rubber.