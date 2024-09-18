Don’t Miss Viral Video: Novak Djokovic & Grigor Dimitrov Entertain Fans With Striptease During Exhibition Tennis Match

Image: X

Novak Djokovic is undoubtly one of the greatest player to have played the sport of tennis. Beyond his record-breaking achievements and Grand Slam victories, Djokovic is known for his vibrant presence, and have always entertained fans.

Recently Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov play an exhibition match at the Sofia Arena. The event was organized to raise funds for Dimitrov's foundation. The Serbian legend and the Bulgarian number one entertained the audience with a striptease. The video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

What began as a typical match soon transformed into a delightful spectacle. Djokovic set the tone by taking off his shirt and dancing for the audience, elevating the entertainment factor to new heights.

Initially a bit reserved, Dimitrov quickly joined in on the fun, demonstrating that tennis can be as much about joy as it is about competition. These moments serve as a reminder that the sport can truly sparkle in its most entertaining light. The match, which ended with Dimitrov's victory, 6-4, 2-6, [10-6]

Djokovic is set to play exhibition events in Saudi Arabia and Argentina over the next few weeks and he has also confirmed he will play the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai.

Will Novak Djokovic miss ATP Finals?

Despite not securing a Grand Slam title this year, Djokovic clinched the one major title that had previously eluded him - an Olympic gold in Paris. By winning the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal, Djokovic became only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold).

Following his Olympic triumph, he spoke about spending more time away from the circuit. He stated, "Family life is very important to me. I want to be with my wife and children, to be part of their daily lives, which I haven't been able to do for many years."