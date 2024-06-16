'Don't Know If There's Much Left In Me': David Wiese Retires From International Cricket After Namibia's 41-Run Defeat vs England In T20 WC 2024 Match

After his side's 41-run defeat against England in the T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia all-rounder David Weise announced his retirement from international cricket.

In his last international game, Wiese picked up one wicket and gave up six runs in his two-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. In the second inning, he scored 27 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 225. He also smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes while batting against England.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Weise said that he can still play for Namibia but there's 'no better' place to end his special career. The 39-year-old added that it seemed like the right time for him to retire.

"Next year's T20 World Cup is still two years away, I'm 39 years old now, so in terms of international cricket, I don't know if there's much left in me. Obviously, I still like to play the game for a couple more years, I feel like I've still got a lot to contribute and a lot to play.

But I just feel like what better place to end a special career for me personally with Namibia. I've had a lot of good times with them and to play my last game for them possibly at a World Cup against a world-class team like England, it just seemed like the right time," Weise said.

For Namibia, Weise appeared in 34 T20Is and scored 532 runs and picked up 35 wickets. In the 50-over format, the veteran cricketer played nine ODIs, scoring 228 runs and bagging six wickets.

Namibia lost to England in rain-curtailed match

Recapping the match between Namibia and England, after rain played a spoilsport, the toss was delayed and later the game was reduced to a 10-over match. Namibia sent England to bat first after winning the toss.

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler failed to give England a fiery kickstart in the game after both the openers were removed from the crease by the third over. Later in the match, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook helped the Three Lions comeback in better after adding a few crucial runs on the scoreboard.

At the end of the first inning, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone played a blitz knock and powered England to 122/5.

Trumpelmann led the Namibian bowling attack as he bagged two wickets and gave 31 runs in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin gave a powerful start to the underdogs. Everything was going fine for Namibia but after Davin's injury for which he had to leave the crease, everything changed for them.

David Wiese tried to help Namibia get back on track but Jofra Archer removed the all-rounder in the 10th over and gave England a crucial 41-run win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers for England in the second inning.