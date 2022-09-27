'Don't blame anyone': Irfan Pathan replies after fan slams MS Dhoni for pacer's downfall

Irfan Pathan | Twitter

Irfan Pathan impressed everyone with his ability to swing the ball when he hit the international scene.

The left-arm pacer was once compared to legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev as the southpaw rose to become a star in Indian cricket.

After his international debut in a Test match against Australia in Adelaide in 2003, Pathan went on to play 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

However, Pathan’s pace and ability to swing the ball weaned as he lost his place in the Indian team.

Pathan, who is currently playing for Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket, was addressed by a fan on Twitter regarding his non-selection in the Indian cricket team.

"Every time I see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, I curse MS & his management even more...I can't believe he played last white ball game at the age of just 29...Perfect No. 7, any team would die for..But India played Jaddu, even Binny #LegendsLeagueCricket," the tweet read.

However, the former cricketer replied: "Don't blame any one. Thank you for love."

In 29 Tests, Pathan took 100 wickets and scored 1105 runs. In 120 ODIs, he hit 1544 runs and scalped 173 wickets. In 24 T20Is, he took 28 wickets and scored 172 runs.