Don Bosco dominate SASA soccer

Mumbai: Don Bosco boys and girls made their school proud by storming into the knock out stage from their respective groups in the SASA (Schools Association For Sports And Athletics) Inter-School 7-a-side Football Tournament, played at Lions Municipal Sports Complex, Santacruz (West) here.
The Borivali boys in the under-14, under-12 and under-10 topped their respective groups, while their girls in the under-14 , thanks to Rajshivoham Dang ( 4) and Rajveer Obhan (3) thrashed RBK Academy 7-0 in the penultimate round .
Results:
Boys
Under-14: (Gr ‘A’): Don Bosco Int.: 2 (Advait S, Vishnu) bt JBCN ‘A’ (Borivali): 0; Don Bosco Int: 0 drew with RBK Int ‘A’: 0; Don Bosco Int. w/o PG Garodia; Int. JBCN ‘A’ (Borivali) w/o PG Garodia. (Gr ‘B’): JBCN ‘B’ (Borivali): 3 (Ajshay Jain 2, Manav Salvi) bt Dr S Radhakrishnan: 0; Dr S Radhakrishnan: 2 (Ritvik Pujari, Tanuj Thapliyal) bt RBK Int. Academy: 0.
Under-12: (Gr ‘A’): Don Bosco Int ‘B’: 2 (Mikhil Lobo, Kdrish Shah) bt Mount Litera Int.: 0; Vibgyor High: 2 (Siddharth Sundan 2) bt Mount Litera Int.: 0. (Gr ‘B’): Don Bosco Int ‘A’: 3 (Ashish Lad 2, Aditya Faria) bt Christ Church: 0; Dr S Radhakrishnan: 1 (Dhruv Yadav) bt Christ Church 0; RBK Int ‘A’: 2 (Heer Shah, Arjun Shah) bt Vibgyor High: 0; Dr S. Radhakrishnan: 2 (Dhruv Yadav, Shayaan Nalupurka) bt RBK Int. ‘A’: 0.' Under-10: Don Bosco Int.(A): 1 (Nivan Kotian) bt JBCN (B): 0; RBK Int. ‘A’: 1 (Hridaan Shah) bt Vibgyor High: 0. Under-8: JBCN (Borivali): 4 (Ruhan Bhatkar 2, Kavish Patil 2) bt Don Bosco Int.: 0.
Girls
Under-12: Dr S Radhakrishnan: 1 (Pooja Sakhare ) bt RBK Int. :0. Under-10: Don Bosco Int. ‘A’: 7 (Rajshivoham Dang 4, Rajveer Obhan 3) bt RBK Int. ‘A’: 0; RBK Int. ‘A’: 2 (Kian Malekar 2) bt JBCN ‘A’: 0; Don Bosco Int. ‘A’: 2 (Rajveer Obhan 2). Under-8: RBK Int. : 2 (Aisha Bamb 2) bt Mount Litera Int. 0.
