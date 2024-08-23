Doesn't Spill A Drop: Spectator Takes One-Handed Catch With Four Beer Cups in Other Hand During ENG Vs SL 1st Test in Manchester; Video

Image: X

When you talk about cricket match being played in English weather the two things that come to mind is the weather and a beer in hand. Currently England are facing Sri Lanka at home with the first test currently underway at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

On the third day of the match, a fan went viral on social media for his one handed catch in the stands with beer glasses in the other hand.

The incident happened when Asitha Fernando was bowling to Mark Wood . The Sri Lanka pacer bowled a short delivery to Wood, who pulled the delivery and the ball landed in the hands of a fan siting in deep mid-wicket, stand. The fan had four pints of beer glass in his one hand while taking a one-hand stunner, leaving everyone amazed.

As the cameras panned towards him, he signed off with a salute. England team's coach Paul Collingwood, who was sitting in the dressing room was left stunned as he tried to imitate the fan's action by holding an imaginary beer pint and ball in his hands.

England in control after Jamie Smith century

England posted 358 runs on board in their first innings. Jamie Smith on the morning of Day 3 scored his maiden Test century in only his fifth innings. Gus Atkinson, Mathew Potts and Mark Wood also made vital contributions in the lower order.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka lost two quick wickets with opener Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis both getting out for a duck. DImuth Karunaratne was removed by Wood after a fighting knock of 27 runs. Woakes and Atkinson were the other wicket takers.