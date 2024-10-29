'Doesn't Make Sense To Hire Smart People And...': Gary Kirsten's Old Tweet Surfaces After Quitting As Pakistan Team's White-Ball Coach

Gary Kirsten | Image: X

After quitting his role as the white-ball coach of the Pakistan men's team, an old tweet of Gary Kirsten has been going viral. With the 56-year-old departing due to an alleged rift with the PCB over selection of the players, Kirsten's old tweet has resurfaced of letting smart people to do what they wish to improve the system.

It was only six months ago that Kirsten had taken up the role as Pakistan's limited-overs coach and served in the role during the T20I series in England, followed by the World Cup. However, Pakistan lost both and notably suffered a humiliating group-stage exit in the World Cup. With Pakistan's limited-overs tour of Australia looming, Kirsten tendered his resignation to the PCB. The board appointed Jason Gillespie as the interim coach.

Meanwhile, below is the tweet in question that has been going viral:

"It doesn't make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do. We hire smart people so they can tell us what to do". (Steve Jobs) — Gary Kirsten (@Gary_Kirsten) September 13, 2017

Pakistan squads for Australia and Zimbabwe tours:

Pakistan ODI SQUAD to face Australia: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan T20I SQUAD to face Australia: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan ODI SQUAD to face Zimbabwe: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan T20I SQUAD to face Zimbabwe: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan