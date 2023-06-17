'Does It Hurl Fire Or Is It Haunted': Afridi Slams PCB's Refusal To Play In Ahmedabad During 2023 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup has been accepted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India. Now, the focus is shifting towards the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled to begin in India in October. The International Cricket Council (ICC) should have announced the schedule by now, but there are still some finalizations to be made. One crucial aspect is the PCB's hesitation to play the blockbuster group game against India in Ahmedabad. This stance has angered former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who questions the logic behind their denial to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Overcome apprehensions and send the team

Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sent a final draft of the World Cup schedule, with the tournament starting on October 5 and the high-profile match against India set for October 15. The schedule was shared with all participating nations to gather their feedback. However, Pakistan refused to play in Ahmedabad, one of the four venues where the Babar Azam-led team will compete.

During an interview on a local news channel, Afridi urged the PCB to overcome their apprehensions and allow the Pakistan team to compete in Ahmedabad. He expressed confidence in the team's ability to secure a victory against India in that venue.

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?” Afridi questioned.

"Go and play - go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.

Pakistan's reluctance to play at Ahmedabad

During a meeting between ICC officials and PCB chairman Najam Sethi in Pakistan, it was reported that Sethi expressed the team's reluctance to play a World Cup match in Ahmedabad unless it is a knockout tie.

"He requested ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata if the national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," a senior PCB source reported.