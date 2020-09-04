Djokovic yet to find match

New York

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic puts his undefeated record in 2020 on the line in a third-round match on Day 5 against No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff.

It's a rematch: Djokovic beat Struff 6-3, 6-1 last week at the Western & Southern Open, part of the 17-time Grand Slam champion's 25-0 start to the season.

In other men's play Friday, No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 27 Borna Coric, and No. 5 Alexander Zverev faces No. 32 Adrian Mannarino.

In a matchup between players who won 2015 junior titles at Flushing Meadows, No. 19 Taylor Fritz, a 22-year-old American, will play No. 12 Dennis Shapovalov, a 21-year-old Canadian.

Five years ago, Fritz was the boys champ in singles, Shapovalov in doubles.

"Honestly, I don't even think I'm playing that great. I'm figuring it out," Pegula said.

"Maybe before, I would have gotten more easily frustrated or not played as smart. I'm staying tough in the really tough moments."

Important 2nd-Rd results

Men: Dominic Thiem bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; Daniil Medvedev bt Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; Matteo Berrettini bt Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6); Alex de Minaur bt Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5; Vasek Pospisil bt Milos Raonic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Marin Cilic bt Norbert Gombos 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Women: 2 Sofia Kenin bt Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4; 3 Serena Williams bt Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4; Sorana Cirstea bt Johanna Konta 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4; Tsvetana Pironkova bt Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 6-3, Amanda Anisimova bt Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.