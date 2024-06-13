'Diwali Ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli': Indian Crowd's Hilarious Chant For Virat Kohli During IND vs USA T20 WC 2024 Match In New York

The Indian crowd came up with a hilarious chant for Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against the co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

After India skipper Rohit Sharma won and opted to bowl first, his bowlers did their job by restricting the USA to 110/8 on a tricky pitch. Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with a four-wicket haul, while vice-captain Hardik Pandya took a scalp each.

However, during the USA's batting in the first innings, Virat Kohli was fielding near the boundary line when a section of the Indian crowd came up with an innovative yet hilarious chant to cheer him on.

In a video that went viral on social media, a crowd can be heard chanting, "10 rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai sexy," followed by, "Diwali ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli." Team India batting legend Virat Kohli acknowledged the crowd's support and chant while fielding near the boundary line at mid-on.

Fans Chanting "10 rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai sexyy" and "Diwali yha Holi, Anushka loves Kohli" 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/P0yECHeuRZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli yet again failed to come up with goods as he was dismissed for a golden duck by the USA bowler Saurabh Netravelkar. India were left reeling at 39/3 in the 111-run chase after the dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (3) and Rishabh Pant (18).

The middle-order pair Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stepped up for the team and formed an unbeaten 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help the Men in Blue chase down the target in 18.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav played an innings of 50 off 49 balls, while Dube scored 31 off 35 balls. At one stage, SKY received a lifeline after USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar dropped his catch.

With the win, India became the fourth team after South Africa, Australia and West Indies to book their spot for the Super 8, which will take place in Caribbean Islands on June 19.