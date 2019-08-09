Diwakar Singh ousts top seed Rahul Baitha

Mumbai: Fifth seed, Diwakar Singh of Uttar Pradesh came from behind to end the campaign of the top seed Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-,9, 11-4 and moved into the last four of the Otters Club Open squash tournament, co-sponsored by Mahindra Rise at the Otters Club Squash Court here on Thursday.
Lower-ranked Advait Adik of Maharashtra accounted a the second upset of the day when he sent third seed Suraj Chand packing with a 11-7, 11-4, 11-1 to book his place in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, second ranked Tushar Shahani of Maharashtra managed to live up to his top billing and tamed Avinash Yadav of Maharashtra securing an easy 11-2, 11-7, 11-5.
