Disney’s Hotstar explains why Manchester United fans couldn’t watch Man Utd vs Sheffield United on its streaming service

The issue continued for much of the first half and Man Utd fans only saw sporadic footage of their team’s performance. Manchester United ended up winning 3-0 with Anthony Martial getting a hat-trick. He became the first United player to score a hat-trick in the post-Fergie era. The last hat-trick in the Premier League by a United player was scored by Robin Van Persie against Aston Villa in 2013 which sealed United’s last and 20th title.

Solskajer is eyeing a third-place finish and was reasonably happy with the performance.

He said: “At times it was very, very good football we could and should have scored more goals to put the game to bed before half time. It’s always worrying going into half time knowing you should have scored [more] goals the way we controlled the game, pressed and stopped them playing. I’m very happy with it but there is still more to come and we shouldn’t be 100 per cent happy with it.”

He will hope to finish third and United currently sit six points off third-placed Leicester City with a final showdown to come there.

“I have never said fourth is our aim. We want to win, we want to go up to third, of course we want to,” he said. “Hopefully we can count the points and only have two teams ahead of us at the end.”

Meanwhile, Gary Neville opined that Solskjaer should give Pogba more freedom. He said: “‘I wondered whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would just sit Matic and then just put the two in front so they could both be higher up the pitch but Pogba’s deeper. ‘Just think his goals and assists record is very good Paul Pogba so you want him to receive the ball as hight up the pitch as possible.”

Matic, who played an anchoring role said United were lucky to have Pogba and Ferandez on the pitch together.

“I think it’s always good play with top players. Not only them, we’re lucky we have top players in every position," he told MUTV.

“So tonight I played with Bruno and Paul, I think we did well, it was good there, I’m sure in the future we can improve a lot together, and also with Scott [McTominay] and Fred, whoever plays with us.