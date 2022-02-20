e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Disney Star wants IPL 2022 to begin on March 26: Reports

FPJ Web Desk
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Disney Star are having varying views on the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, according a report by CricBuzz.

Having initially indicated a March 27 start, the BCCI is believed to be considering if the broadcaster's demand to advance the launch by a day should be acceded to.

The report further states that that Star has been insisting on a Saturday start as it wants to set the momentum for the league with a double header on March 27, a Sunday, which, otherwise, would not be possible.

On Monday (March 28), there cannot be a double-header unless it is a national holiday. Normally on the launch days, there is only one game.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
