Disney Star wants IPL 2022 to begin on March 26: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Disney Star are having varying views on the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, according a report by CricBuzz.

Having initially indicated a March 27 start, the BCCI is believed to be considering if the broadcaster's demand to advance the launch by a day should be acceded to.

The report further states that that Star has been insisting on a Saturday start as it wants to set the momentum for the league with a double header on March 27, a Sunday, which, otherwise, would not be possible.

On Monday (March 28), there cannot be a double-header unless it is a national holiday. Normally on the launch days, there is only one game.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST