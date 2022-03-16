Disgraceful: Manchester United fans pelt Atletico boss Diego Simeone with drinks

A vocal Manchester United crowd boiled over into ugly rage at Old Trafford as they were dumped out of the Champions League by Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

In the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter, Atletico claimed a 2-1 lead on aggregate thanks to a first-half header and held on thanks to gritty defending and no shortage of canny time-wasting.

When the full-time whistle blew, Diego Simeone ran down the tunnel immediately, only to be pelted by a number of drinks and other objects from disappointed United fans.

Simeone’s quick exit is something of a habit, with the former midfielder eschewing the traditional handshakes with rival coaches post-game.

“I don’t like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds,” Simeone said in November.

“I know in the UK it is a custom but I don’t share it and I don’t like the falseness it may include.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:43 AM IST