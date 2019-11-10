Different sport, same old class: MS Dhoni switches to tennis, wins in style

Even as the world and its uncle refuses to stop speculating on MS Dhoni’s future, Captain Cool doesn’t appear to be bothered by the utterings of mere mortals.

While Dhoni hasn’t featured in the team hasn’t featured in the Indian team since the semi-final loss against New Zealand, he isn’t just spending his time idly.

It would appear that Dhoni – one of the most well-known sportsmen in the world – has been playing tennis.

Participating in the Doubles Match, Dhoni and his partner beat the opponents – 6-0, 6-0. Dhoni’s success at tennis isn’t such a big surprise. After all there are few sportsmen who live by the adage inscribed at the player’s entrance at Wimbledon Centre Court: “If you can meet Triumph and Disaster, treat those imposters the same.”

It’s hard to think of any other sportsman who lives by these words more than MS Dhoni.