Did you know? Wayne Rooney has never scored against Manchester United

Manchester United's record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney has encountered his former club while playing for Everton and Derby County but has failed to score against the Red Devil's in all instances.
And one such instance was last night's FA Cup 5th round clash between United and Derby in which the latter lost 0-3 with new-signing Odion Ighalo bagging himself a brace.
Full-back Luke Shaw opened the goal account for United in the 33rd minute.
Rooney's control and vision in the midfield was nothing less than spectacular.
However, Rooney almost scored twice against his former club from free-kicks but was denied by Sergio Romero with fine saves.
"Sergio was not in a kind mood," Rooney said after the game.
"He could have let that one in. It would have been nice it wasn’t to be."
The 34-year-old joined his teenage club as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but was ineligible to play for his new side until January. At Derby County, he is surrounded by young prospects.
"Obviously Manchester United are a good team and we wanted to try to win," he told BT Sport.
"I think the draw was quite favourable for ourselves or Manchester United, whoever got through, and they were the better team on the night.
"But I have to say for our younger players, what an experience for them, and they didn't disappoint. They had some great moments today, and this game, although we lost, will do them the world of good."
Rooney completed his 500 appearances in English leagues (Premier League and Championship), marking it with a fancy Panenka chip penalty kick from the spot against Fulham last month.
His 500 appearances in the English leagues came after spells in three different teams: Everton (98), Manchester United (393) and Derby County (9). The English forward scored 211 goals during his 500 appearances.
But while playing for clubs other than United, Rooney has failed to score a single goal against his former club in any encounter.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Rooney not to score against the club ahead of their FA Cup clash.
"Any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goal tally (for United)," he said.
Ofcourse what Solskjaer said was a joke but Rooney's goalless spell against United suggests the English forward has taken his former teammate seriously.
Watch the highlights from the FA Cup clash between United and Derby County below:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)