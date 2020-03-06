Did you know? Wayne Rooney has never scored against Manchester United

However, Rooney almost scored twice against his former club from free-kicks but was denied by Sergio Romero with fine saves.

"Sergio was not in a kind mood," Rooney said after the game.

"He could have let that one in. It would have been nice it wasn’t to be."

The 34-year-old joined his teenage club as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but was ineligible to play for his new side until January. At Derby County, he is surrounded by young prospects.

"Obviously Manchester United are a good team and we wanted to try to win," he told BT Sport.

"I think the draw was quite favourable for ourselves or Manchester United, whoever got through, and they were the better team on the night.

"But I have to say for our younger players, what an experience for them, and they didn't disappoint. They had some great moments today, and this game, although we lost, will do them the world of good."