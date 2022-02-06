Did you know? Raj Angad Bawa - India's U19 World Cup Final hero is grandson of 1948 Olympic Gold Medallist

India scripted history in the ICC Under 19 World Cups by winning the glorious title for the record-fifth time on Saturday night in Antigua. Throughout the campaign there have been numerous star performers for India in their memorable run to the U19 World Cup crown but in the final one man stood out and rose to the occasion when things mattered the most. His name -- Raj Angad Bawa. The all-rounder made match defining contributions with both the bat and ball in the big final against England to claim the man of the match award.

Performing on the big stage seems to run in the family. Raj Bawa happens to be the grandson Tarlochan Singh Bawa, a member of the Indian hockey team that bagged gold medal at the 1948 Olympic Games, NDTV reports.

Interestingly, Tarlochan too put up a great show for India in the 1948 London Olympics, scoring two goals, one of which came in the final against hosts Great Britain.

Though, it was the Indian team's fourth successive Olympic gold medal, it was the first under the Indian tri-colour as opposed to the Union flag.

74 years later, Tarlochan's grandson Raj Bawa is building his own legacy and earning the nation laurels with the only difference being that he is doing so on a cricket pitch instead of hockey.

It isn't that Raj Bawa performed only in the final. Throughout the competition the youngster showcased his brilliant prowess with both the bat and ball.

He made an impact right form the match against Uganda, hitting an unbeaten 162 off just 108 balls.

In the final too Bawa, left no stone unturned to ensure victory for his team. He became the first Indian cricketer to claim a five wicket haul in an ICC tournament final and then followed it up with a significant knock of 35 off 54 deliveries as the Boys in Blue chased down the 190-run target with four wickets remaining and 14 balls left.

Bawa ended up being India's second highest run-getter in the competition and the third highest-wicket taker for the team.

He accumulated a total of 252 runs in the U19 World Cup at an average of 63 and an impressive strike-rate of 100.80. The 19-year-old was only behind Vicky Ostwal (12) and Ravi Kumar (10) in India's list of top wicket-takers.

Bawa took a total of nine wickets at an average of 16.66 and an economy rate of 4.50.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:47 PM IST