Did you know? Last time RCB won their first match, they reached the IPL finals

But, RCB is yet to take home the IPL trophy. They reached finals thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016), but ended up on the losing side on all three occasions. They lost to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers at the first time and then to Chennai Super Kings the second time. Four years ago, when they reached the summit clash, they were up against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, RCB has had a couple of rough years in the past. In 2018, RCB started the year's IPL season with a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets and ended up the season with sixth position. The following year was also not a good year for the team. RCB's IPL campaign in 2019 got off to a disastrous start as the team posted lowest score in an opening fixture. They were bundled out for 70 by Chennai Super Kings. This was the sixth lowest score in IPL history.

Now cut to 2020, a spirited team performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Crediting Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket burst for his side's 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL-opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said the wrist spinner proved that he can get purchase on any wicket. "It's amazing to be honest. Last year, we were on the other side of the result, six-nil to start. It is nice to be one-nil. We kept our composure tonight," Kohli during the post-match presentation on Monday.