DID YOU KNOW? India Turned Down A Chance To Host Lionel Messi's Argentina In June

Lionel Messi | File

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently got a chance to host the Argentina national team led by the legendary Lionel Messi but they had to turn down the proposal. In a recent interview given by AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, he revealed the reason behind missing out on such a huge opportunity for Indian football.

Messi has a massive fan following all over the world. His stardom in India rose even further after he lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Russia for the first time. A chance to see him play in India once again would have been the perfect gift from AIFF to its fans in the country.

Ironically, it was because of lack of funds that the AIFF was forced to turn down Argentina FA's proposal for a friendly match in India.

"The Argentina FA reached out to us for a friendly, but it was just not possible to arrange such a huge sum.

"For such a match to happen here, we need the backing of a strong partner. The kind of money that Argentina command is huge and we have limitations in terms of our economic situation in football," Prabhakaran told the Times of India.

He went on to add that if the match had taken place, then India would have been no match for Argentina under Messi.

Argentina had proposed to play two friendlies in Asia with India and Bangladesh as the host countries. But the FA couldn't get the necessary funds to go through with the matches and thus, had to back out.

Argentina ended up playing the friendlies against Australia and Indonesia in Beijing (June 15) and Jakarta (June 19), respectively.

Messi and Argentina had toured India for the firs time in 2011 when they played against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Argentina won that game under Messi, who also made an assist from the corner which resulted in a goal from Nicola Otamendi.

That game witnessed a fully-packed stadium with 85,000 fans cheering for Messi and his team.