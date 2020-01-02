Did Brighton's winger Alireza Jahanbaksh just score goal of the season?

Brighton's Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh started 2020 in style as he scored a stunning acrobatic bicycle kick against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

Jahanbakhsh came off the bench in the 69th minute with his team 0-1 down on Wednesday but salvaged a point with an acrobatic strike six minutes from full time, Xinhua news agency quoted Iranian media as reporting.

Watch the goal with a view from the stands in the video uploaded by a Twitter user!