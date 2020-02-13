Dhanraj Pillay nets hat-trick as Rebels Spoerts Club emerge victorious

Rebels Sports Club bolstered by the brilliance of Olympian Dhanraj Pillay got the better of a determined Dadar XI, pulling through by a close 4-3 margin in the Veteran Men’s final of of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament 2020, and played under floodlights at the Gymkhana's tennis courts.

Dhanraj the spearhead in the rebels attack showed that he still has the hunger for goals as he notched up a superb hat-trick which helped Rebels snatch a thrilling win to emerge champions. Earlier, Alexander Solomon scored the opening goal to give Rebels a perfect start.

Dadar XI who were trailing 0-3 managed to fight back and draw level with Gavin Vandrine converting two penalty strokes and one from Niren Pimenta.