Dhananjaya steers Lanka to victory

Colombo: A depleted India, who were forced to make seven changes in the eleven after nine players were ruled out due to Covid-related issues, stretched Sri Lanka before losing by four wickets in the last over of the second T20 International here on Wednesday night.

India had made 132 for five at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka, riding on Dhananjaya de Silva's 40 off 34 balls, won with two balls to spare.

Earlier, a depleted Covid-19-hit India struggled for momentum against the Sri Lankan spinners on a sluggish track, managing 132 for five.

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal, though, in his brief innings gave a glimpse of a bright future.

The degree of difficulty could be gauged by the fact that only seven boundaries and a six was hit in 20 overs with as many as 42 dot balls consumed by the visiting team batsmen.

However looking at the pitch, India won't be unhappy with their score.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 2 balls) aware of a thin-on experience batting line-up had a cautious approach on a track where ball simply refused to come onto the bat and improvisation was the order of the day.

With heavy rain slowing the outfield, run-making became an ordeal but young Padikkal (29 off 23 balls) was elegant as usual before a moment's indiscretion did him in.

The other much-anticipated debut of Ruturaj Gaikwad (21 off 18 balls) also ended in a whimper when a Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's short ball climbed on him and he got himself in a tangle while playing a pull-shot that went straight-up after for Minod Bhanuka.

Knowing that only five batsmen are playing on the day, Dhawan had to cut down on risky shots even though a cover drive, an on-drive and a slog-pull behind square were there among his five fours before off-spinner Dananjaya de Silva (2/13) got him to play the slog-sweep.

But the man who impressed the most was Padikkal, who slog swept Dhanajaya de Silva for a six, ran well between the wickets during his 32-run stand with skipper Dhawan and brief one with Sanju Samson.

He also reverse swept Wanindu Hasaranga (1/30) for a boundary before a non-existent slog-sweep brought about his downfall.

Some of his strokes didn't reach the boundary but the Bengaluru boy showed that he has the temperament required for the highest level.

But the player, who once again blew away an opportunity was Sanju Samson (7 off 13 balls). He was hoodwinked by a leg break from Akila Dananjaya (2/29) and was bowled.

Samson has now blown away nine chances in T20 Internationals and is unlikely to get too many more after Thursday's final game.

Brief scores:

India 132-5 (S Dhawan 40, D Padikkal 29, R Gaikwad 21; A Dananjaya 2-29), lost to Sri Lanka 133-6 in 19.4 overs (D de Silva 40 not out, M Bhanuka 36, K Yadav 2/30) by four wickets.