Despite death threats, Steve Smith says he’s ‘really excited’ and that Aussies feel ‘incredibly safe’

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith says players feel “incredibly safe” in Pakistan in the wake of an online threat against his teammate Ashton Agar which was reported to and investigated by government security officials.

The death threat, sent to the Agar’s partner via social media ahead of Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, was not considered a real threat to the players.

Players were set to venture from their team hotel for the first time on Tuesday for a training session at Rawalpindi Stadium, where Australia will play a first Test in Pakistan since 1998.

Smith said all the players were well aware of what could come at them via social media and that they “trust our security” while in the cricket-mad country.

“We’re aware of social media and the unfortunate events that can occurs on platforms,” Smith said.

“We’ve got a lot of people here working with us, we trust our security and everyone involved, we are feeling incredibly safe here in Pakistan and we’ll be guided by our security and people we trust around us.”

The social media post was investigated and dismissed as a risk by the Pakistan Cricket Board and government security agencies once it was reported to them.

“There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk,” A CA statement said.

The first Test begins on Friday.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:47 PM IST