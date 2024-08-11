 'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On Her Disqualification From Paris Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On Her Disqualification From Paris Olympics

'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On Her Disqualification From Paris Olympics

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight above the prescribed limit in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dream.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday extended his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying she deserves at least a silver medal for reaching the 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight above the prescribed limit in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dream.

FPJ Shorts
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

"I don't know the exact rule, but I'm sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly," Ganguly told reporters when asked for his opinion on the matter on the sidelines of the Kolkata Food Festival here.

"So when you go to the finals, it's either a gold or silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, I don't know, but she deserves the silver medal at least," he added.

Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian but was later promoted to the final following the Haryana wrestler's disqualification.

American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash.

The decision on Vinesh's appeal is expected to come on August 13.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also had supported Vinesh, saying the disqualification of the Indian wrestler, "defied logic and sporting sense", and asked for rules to be revisited.

Read Also
Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Delays Causes Confusion,...
article-image

Vinesh Phogat retired from wrestling after disqualification

Following the disqualification from the gold medal bout, Phogat decided to call it quits from wresting. Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Phogat wrote that she lost to wrestling and bid adieu to the sport she has been playing since 2001.

"Wrestling won the match against me, I lost. my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all." the 29-year-old wrote on X.

Vinesh Phogat suffered dehydration and was immediately admitted her to a private hospital after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics. However, Phogat was discharged the next day and she was received by first Individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On...

'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On...

India In 71st Spot At Paris 2024 Olympics After 6 Medals And A Bronze Streak That Ended With Neeraj...

India In 71st Spot At Paris 2024 Olympics After 6 Medals And A Bronze Streak That Ended With Neeraj...

Video: Paris Crowd Cheers for Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo As She Completes Her Race 90 Minutes After...

Video: Paris Crowd Cheers for Bhutan's Kinzang Lhamo As She Completes Her Race 90 Minutes After...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Breakdancer Manizha Talash Disqualified For Displaying 'Free Afghan Woman' On...

‘It’s An Honour To Watch You’: US President Joe Biden Dials Swim Legend Katie Ledecky To Give...

‘It’s An Honour To Watch You’: US President Joe Biden Dials Swim Legend Katie Ledecky To Give...