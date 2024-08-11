'Deserves The Silver Medal At least': Sourav Ganguly Backs Vinesh Phogat As CAS Defers Verdict On Her Disqualification From Paris Olympics

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday extended his support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, saying she deserves at least a silver medal for reaching the 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified ahead of the gold-medal bout for being 100gm overweight above the prescribed limit in the morning weigh-in, crushing her Olympic dream.

"I don't know the exact rule, but I'm sure that when she reached the finals, she must have qualified properly," Ganguly told reporters when asked for his opinion on the matter on the sidelines of the Kolkata Food Festival here.

"So when you go to the finals, it's either a gold or silver medal. Whether she was disqualified wrongfully or not, I don't know, but she deserves the silver medal at least," he added.

Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to the Indian but was later promoted to the final following the Haryana wrestler's disqualification.

American Sarah Hildebrandt won the gold after defeating Lopez in the title clash.

The decision on Vinesh's appeal is expected to come on August 13.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also had supported Vinesh, saying the disqualification of the Indian wrestler, "defied logic and sporting sense", and asked for rules to be revisited.

Vinesh Phogat retired from wrestling after disqualification

Following the disqualification from the gold medal bout, Phogat decided to call it quits from wresting. Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Phogat wrote that she lost to wrestling and bid adieu to the sport she has been playing since 2001.

"Wrestling won the match against me, I lost. my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all." the 29-year-old wrote on X.

Vinesh Phogat suffered dehydration and was immediately admitted her to a private hospital after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics. However, Phogat was discharged the next day and she was received by first Individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.