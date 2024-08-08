'Deserved To Have Retired With An Olympic Medal': Netizens Left Distraught As Vinesh Phogat Quits Wrestling After Paris 2024 Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked the fans and sports fraternity by announcing her retirement from the sport, a day after facing the agony of being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to being slightly overweight ahead of the 50KG gold medal bout. The 29-year-old took to her official account on X, claiming how tired she was, leaving the netizens further heartbroken.
Phogat, one of the prominent figures during the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, stunned defending champion Yui Susaki with a convincing margin of 3-2. She went on to beat Oksana LIvach and later Yusneylys Guzman to be on the cusp of a historic gold medal.
However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released a statement that Phogat had weighed a few grams over 50 KG in the morning and hence, has been disqualified. According to the rules and guidelines, athletes must stay within the weight category on both days of the competition to avoid disqualification. The news has indeed sparked widespread polarisation, with many alleging the IOC of conspiracy.
Here's how fans have reacted to Vinesh Phogat's retirement: