Derby Race: Daddy’s Pride favourites to win PR Mehta Trophy

Coming from the stables of trainer Subhag Singh, could put his big race experience to good use and etch out a win in the PR Mehta Trophy. This colt has done fairly well finishing in the frame on six out of his eight outings that include two wins. He didn’t do too badly in War Hammer’s Indian Derby, finishing a commendable sixth in a glittering line-up of twenty runners.

He would be richer by that experience and having gone over the distance he has shown that he can surely stay all the way.

Considering the opposition he has competed against and the current set he is taking on, Daddy’s Pride ought to run the favourite to win this race.

First Race 3.00pm

Selections:

1. The Costa Del Sol Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Nusrat (3), Dragonmoss (2), 3. Romanesque (1)

2. The P R Mehta Trophy (2400m): 1. Daddy's Pride (1), 2. Nicollini (5), 3. Ithaca (4)

3. The Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (1200m): Castilian (1), 2. Memorable Memories (5), 3. Mzilikazi (2)

4. The D W Reid Plate (1000m): 1. C'est L'Amour (1), 2. Rio Ronaldo (3). 3. Va Bene (8)

5. The Keukenhof Plate (1600m): 1. Parisian (2), 2. Tasman (3). 3. Shae (5)

6. The A F S Talyarkhan Trophy (1200m): 1. Alluring Silver (4), 2. Decaprio (2). 3. Treasure Hunt (8)

7. The Costa Del Sol Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. So Splendid (10), 2. Caesar (2), 3. Lambretta (4)

Day’s Best: Parisian (5-2)