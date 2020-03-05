Derby Race: Daddy’s Pride favourites to win PR Mehta Trophy

Daddy's Pride making his ninth appearnce in the starting gates should prevail over the others in the PR Mehta Trophy the main event on the 21st day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Thursday.
This four--year old colt, Daddy's Pride to be saddled by T S Jodha will be is among the five contenders to be run in Derby distance (2400m) should catch the judges eye to make his third victory.
Coming from the stables of trainer Subhag Singh, could put his big race experience to good use and etch out a win in the PR Mehta Trophy. This colt has done fairly well finishing in the frame on six out of his eight outings that include two wins. He didn’t do too badly in War Hammer’s Indian Derby, finishing a commendable sixth in a glittering line-up of twenty runners.
He would be richer by that experience and having gone over the distance he has shown that he can surely stay all the way.
Considering the opposition he has competed against and the current set he is taking on, Daddy’s Pride ought to run the favourite to win this race.
First Race 3.00pm
Selections:
1. The Costa Del Sol Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Nusrat (3), Dragonmoss (2), 3. Romanesque (1)
2. The P R Mehta Trophy (2400m): 1. Daddy's Pride (1), 2. Nicollini (5), 3. Ithaca (4)
3. The Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (1200m): Castilian (1), 2. Memorable Memories (5), 3. Mzilikazi (2)
4. The D W Reid Plate (1000m): 1. C'est L'Amour (1), 2. Rio Ronaldo (3). 3. Va Bene (8)
5. The Keukenhof Plate (1600m): 1. Parisian (2), 2. Tasman (3). 3. Shae (5)
6. The A F S Talyarkhan Trophy (1200m): 1. Alluring Silver (4), 2. Decaprio (2). 3. Treasure Hunt (8)
7. The Costa Del Sol Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. So Splendid (10), 2. Caesar (2), 3. Lambretta (4)
Day’s Best: Parisian (5-2)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)