Derby race: Caesar pips awesome

It was a short neck at the wire in the Rajpipla Trophy, the feature event of the lone day’s racing scheduled for the week. Advantage, Augustus Caesar, who pipped Awesome One to claim the event, on the 12th day of the Mumbai racing held at the Mahalaxmi race course, here.

Horses in the highest class attracted a small field of just four runners, but still produced an exciting finish between the two market fancies, the favourite Augustus Caesar, a progressive five-year-old trained by Altamash Ahmed and the Deepesh Narredu trained Awesome One who was conceding 8.5 kilos to his rival.

Augustus Caesar hit the front from the beginning of the seven furlong journey looking to exploit his weight advantage but was joined midway up the straight by Awesome One coming with a strong run and the pair battled it out all the way to the line with both jockeys going hell for leather and asking for everything.

The weight advantage probably had it’s say in the end as Augustus Caesar won by a whisker and refused to relinquish his lead holding on grimly by a short neck at the wire.