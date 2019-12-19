Denzil Mascarenhas trick for Bank of Baroda

Mumbai: Riding on the brilliance of prolific goal-scorer Denzil Mascarenhas who struck a fine hat-trick was the highlight of Bank of Baroda (Dena Bank) facile 5-1 win against Bank of India.

At the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Thursday, in the Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played Mascarenhas teammate Rohit Bheke scored the other two goals to complete Bank oof Baroda’s big win and to collect all the three points.

Bank of India scored one through Elton D’Souza’s efforts.