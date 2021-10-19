e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight: Maharshtra govt order Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:46 PM IST

Denmark Open: India's Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progress

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed in the doubles competition while Srikanth Kidambi beat B Sai Praneeth in the singles competition
ANI
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (R) | Dita Alangkara for AP/PTI

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (R) | Dita Alangkara for AP/PTI

Advertisement

India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Tuesday progressed to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian duo defeated England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 here at Court 3.

Earlier in the day, Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.

Playing at court-2, Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth. Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal