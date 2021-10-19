Denmark Open: India's Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progress

India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Tuesday progressed to the next round of the ongoing Denmark Open. The Indian duo defeated England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 here at Court 3.

Earlier in the day, Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.

Playing at court-2, Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth. Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:46 PM IST