Denmark Open: India men's doubles pair of Chirag, Satwik advance to next round of badminton event

Odense: India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Tuesday advanced to the next round of the currently underway Denmark Open.

The Indian pair beat England's Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 in Odense at Court 3.

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth defeated countrymen B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of the event at the Odense Sports Park.

Contesting the game at court-2, Kidambi forced a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this result, Kidambi has now progressed into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 competition in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outplayed Praneeth in both games to register his 3rd successive win over him. Both shuttlers were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark got better of the Indian team.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:01 PM IST