Denmark a point away from qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020

Copenhagen: Denmark whitewashed Gibraltar 6-0 in the penultimate match of their UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign in the capital city of Copenhagen.
The match, in the end, was a story of two halves. The 1992 European champions found themselves constantly frustrated in front of Gibraltar's goal as the UEFA's smallest member doggedly defended. The Danes were slightly embarrassed to go into the lead at half-time with only a scrappy 12th minute goalmouth scrambled goal from Robert Skov, reports Xinhua news agency.
However, the second half was a different story and the Danes came out on fire, within two minutes a tireless Christian Gytkjaer scored, Martin Braithwaite added another, followed by Skov completing his brace and then a brace from Christian Eriksen.
Denmark can now go into Monday's match against Ireland in Dublin needing one point away to qualify for the European Championships next year.
The UEFA Euro 2020 is scheduled to be held in 12 cities in 12 European countries and regions from June 12 to July 12, 2020.
