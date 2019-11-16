Denmark a point away from qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020

However, the second half was a different story and the Danes came out on fire, within two minutes a tireless Christian Gytkjaer scored, Martin Braithwaite added another, followed by Skov completing his brace and then a brace from Christian Eriksen.

Denmark can now go into Monday's match against Ireland in Dublin needing one point away to qualify for the European Championships next year.

The UEFA Euro 2020 is scheduled to be held in 12 cities in 12 European countries and regions from June 12 to July 12, 2020.