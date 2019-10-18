Deniese Pereira’s twin strikes for Bodyline

Mumbai: Deniese Pereira’s twin strikes helped Bodyline Sports Club romp to a 4-1 win against NY Football Club in a Ladies Open first round match, of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds.

The striker was well supported by Kimberly Fernandes and Diti Shah who chipped in a goal each. Ritika Sahani scored the lone goal for NY Football Club.

Collin Abranches struck a fine hat-trick to guide Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali to a convincing 5-1 victory against St. Anthony’s, Vakola ‘B’ in a Men’s Open second round match.

Mohit Gatty and Calvin Pereira contributed with the other two goals as Immaculate Conception charged to the big win. St. Anthony’s netted the lone goal through Sunny Thakur.

In another men’s match, St. Mary Magdelene, Vasai blanked St. Joseph, Juhu 4-0. Mark Carvalho and Abner D. struck two goal each to complete St. Mary’s victory.

Results:

Ladies (1st round): Bodyline SC: 4 (Deniese Pereira 2, Kimberly Fernandes, Diti Shah) bt NY Football Club 1 (Ritika Sahani); Veterans (1st round): Ronnie ‘7’: 4 (Glen Moraes 3, Philip D’Souza) beat Absolute SC 1 (Andre Rocha); Men (2nd round): Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali: 5 (Collin Abranches 3, Mohit Gatty, Calvin Pereira) bt St. Anthony’s, Vakola ‘B’: 1 (Sunny Thakur); St. Mary Magdelene, Vasai: 4 (Mark Carvalho 2, Abner D. 2) bt St. Joseph, Juhu: 0; St. Joseph’s, Juhu: 2 (Pawan Mangela, Agatya Mangela) bt St. Anthony’s, Vakola: 1 (Moses Bothello).