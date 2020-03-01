Delhi violence: Boxer Vijender Singh gets into Twitter altercation with Paresh Rawal

The clashes in northeast Delhi upsurged, at least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer were killed and scores of people were injured. Violence over CAA escalated in northeast Delhi after police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops.
And boxer Vijender Singh, known for his knock-out tweets on current issues found himself in an altercation with Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal.
Singh took to Twitter bashing the government in power and said that there is still enough time before the whole nation turns into Gujarat.
For the uninitiated, Singh is referring to the Gujarat inter-communal riots in 2002 which claimed the lives of over 2000 people.
Rawal, who is politically affiliated with BJP had a few words for the boxer. He said that Singh should know the difference boxing and 'bakwas' (rubbish).
Singh was quick to reply to Rawal taking another dig at the government. He said that he knows boxing but is still learning how to talk rubbish from two people.
Singh later added another tweet. "Ishwar Allah Tero Naam," Singh wrote.
At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)