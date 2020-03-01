Delhi violence: Boxer Vijender Singh gets into Twitter altercation with Paresh Rawal

The clashes in northeast Delhi upsurged, at least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer were killed and scores of people were injured. Violence over CAA escalated in northeast Delhi after police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops.

And boxer Vijender Singh, known for his knock-out tweets on current issues found himself in an altercation with Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal.

Singh took to Twitter bashing the government in power and said that there is still enough time before the whole nation turns into Gujarat.