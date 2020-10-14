Delhi sniff play-off spot

Sharjah

Delhi Capitals continued to dominate as they pulled out 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals always looked ahead of the curve, but played like a side not in a habit of winning, as are stationed in the seventh position with six points from eight outings.

Delhi is extremely good against sides that are not sure what they are doing out there, and take top position in the points tally with 12 points.

"Disappointing one. Obviously the wicket slowed up a fair but, but we got off to a good start with Jos and Stokesy. Then Sanju and Stokesy got partnership going but we lost too many wickets. On a slow wicket it is difficult to make up runs in the end. We needed to take it deep with set batsmen," said the Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer hit stroke-filled half-centuries but Delhi Capitals lost momentum towards the end to be restricted to 161 for seven.

"Jofra has been brilliant for us so have Nortje and Rabada for Delhi. We are not in a great position, are we? We have got to quickly move on and come back with a big game in three days time," added Smith

The last five overs of the Delhi Capitals innings yielded only 32 runs and they lost four wickets, an indication how they missed Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

DC had a disastrous start to its innings after opting to bat as it lost Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the match with a gem of a delivery from Jofra Archer (3/19) that jagged back in after pitching and crashed into the middle stump after getting an inside edge.

To make matters worse for DC, Ajinkya Rahane was holed out to Robin Uthappa off Archer at mid-on an over later.

But then skipper Iyer (53 off 43) joined hands with Dhawan (57 off 33) and the duo initially played cautiously before opening up to take DC forward.

They shared 85 runs for the third wicket off 55 balls to keep DC's momentum going after the early jolts.

Dhawan looked in great nick from the onset, often finding the boundary with his trademark pulls and shots square off the off side.

In the process he scored his 39th fifty in the IPL off just 30 balls but soon after reaching the feat he departed while trying to force the pacer, caught at short third man by Kartik Tyagi off leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

His runs came off 33 balls which had six boundaries and two hits over the fence.

After Dhawan's dismissal, Iyer took the onus on himself and upped the ante with some lusty hits and in the process got to his fifty off 40 balls in the 15th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat, that yielded 17 runs, including two sixes.

But soon after, Iyer departed, caught by Archer at long-off off Kartik Tyagi as he went for another big hit.

Marcus Stoinis (18) and Alex Carey (14) tried their best to add muscle to the scoreboard but were unsuccessful.

Delhi Capitals

P Shaw b Archer.........................0 (1)

S Dhawan c K Tyagi b Gopal.57 (33)

A Rahane c Uthappa b Archer...2 (9)

S Iyer c Archer b K Tyagi.......53 (43)

M Stoinis c Tewatia b Archer..18 (19)

A Carey c Archer b Unadkat..14 (13)

A Patel c K Tyagi b Unadkat.....7 (4)

R Ashwin.......................not out 0 (0)

Extras: (lb-2, nb-2, w-6)...............10

TOTAL: (20 overs)..................161-7

FoW: 1-0, 2-10, 3-95, 4-132, 5-153, 6-157, 7-161

BOWLING: J Archer 4-0-19-3, J Unadkat 3-0-32-2, K Tyagi 4-0-30-1, B Stokes 2-0-24-0, S Gopal 4-0-31-1, R Tewatia 3-0-23-0.

30-0

Rajasthan Royals

B Stokes c L Yadav b Deshpande 41 (35)

J Buttler b Nortje......................22 (9)

S Smith c & b Ashwin...............1 (4)

S Samson b Patel.................25 (18)

R Uthappa b Nortje...............32 (27)

R Parag run out........................1 (2)

R Tewatia not out..................14 (18)

J Archer c Rahane b Rabada..1 (4)

S Gopal c L Yadav b Deshpande 6 (4)

Extras: (b-1, nb-1, w-3).................5

TOTAL: (20 overs)..................148-8

FoW: 1-37, 2-40, 3-86, 4-97, 5-110, 6-135, 7-138, 8-148

BOWLING: K Rabada 4-0-28-1, T Deshpande 4-0-37-2, A Nortje 4-0-33-2, R Ashwin 4-0-17-1, A Patel 4-0-32-1