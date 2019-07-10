Delhi: Minerva owner in focus as AIFF Ethics body meets

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj will get to know his quantum of punishment for his social media comments when the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee meets here on Wednesday.</p><p>Bajaj -- who is part of the six I-League clubs who have cried foul for the "step-motherly" treatment meted out to them by AIFF -- has been vocal on social media lambasting the apex body and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL). </p><p>The AIFF executive committee met on Tuesday and discussed about the punishment which they might send as a suggestion to the Ethics Committee which will convene on Wednesday. The AIFF had said earlier that such social media messages bring disrepute to the game.</p><p>The AIFF's Code of Ethics can apply to any conduct or omission that damages the integrity and reputation of football in India and in particular to illegal, corrupt, fraudulent, immoral and unethical behaviour. There could be monetary sanction or a likely ban on Bajaj, with a chance of both being applied also there.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>