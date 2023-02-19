Delhi disaster: How Australian media reacted to Test team's crushing defeat vs India

Australian media came down hard on Pat Cummins's Test team after they suffered yet another defeat inside three days against India in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Australia got bowled out for just 113 in their second innings on Day 3 which set India a target of just 115 to win the match in Delhi.

India lost 4 wickets but managed to cross the finish line in the second session to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia had lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs last week. India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row.

This is how the Aussie media reacted to the defeat.

India decimate Australia again

India chased down the target of 115 in the second session on the third day after bowling out the visitors for 113 in their second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 7 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took the rest as the hosts snatched away the visitors' advantage to turn the tide in their favour.

Pujara, who got out for a duck in the first innings, remained at the crease till the end and hit the winning runs to complete a famous win for India.

Pujara scored 31 not out while KS Bharat scored 23 and captain Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 31 off 20 balls to secure the win for India.

