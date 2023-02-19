e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDelhi disaster: How Australian media reacted to Test team's crushing defeat vs India

Delhi disaster: How Australian media reacted to Test team's crushing defeat vs India

Australia got bowled out for just 113 in their second innings on Day 3 which set India a target of just 115 to win the match in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Australian media came down hard on Pat Cummins's Test team after they suffered yet another defeat inside three days against India in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday.

Australia got bowled out for just 113 in their second innings on Day 3 which set India a target of just 115 to win the match in Delhi.

India lost 4 wickets but managed to cross the finish line in the second session to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...
article-image

Australia had lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs last week. India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row.

This is how the Aussie media reacted to the defeat.

India decimate Australia again

India chased down the target of 115 in the second session on the third day after bowling out the visitors for 113 in their second innings.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Axar, Ashwin could easily bat in top six of best Test teams says Australian spinner...
article-image

Ravindra Jadeja bagged 7 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took the rest as the hosts snatched away the visitors' advantage to turn the tide in their favour.

Pujara, who got out for a duck in the first innings, remained at the crease till the end and hit the winning runs to complete a famous win for India.

Pujara scored 31 not out while KS Bharat scored 23 and captain Rohit Sharma played a cameo of 31 off 20 balls to secure the win for India.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: 'Gill is our future, drop KL Rahul', fans lament the vice-captain after another poor...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma reveals why KL Rahul is getting an extended run despite flop show: 'We want him to go...

Rohit Sharma reveals why KL Rahul is getting an extended run despite flop show: 'We want him to go...

IND vs AUS: India announce unchanged squad for 3rd & 4th Tests, Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

IND vs AUS: India announce unchanged squad for 3rd & 4th Tests, Rohit Sharma to miss 1st ODI

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

Rahul Dravid reveals what got Virat Kohli excited during Delhi Test: 'It wasn't chhole bhature, it...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Classy getsure from Australian as Pat Cummins gifts Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey on...

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara

IND vs AUS: Special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test says Cheteshwar Pujara