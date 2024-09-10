Delhi Capitals’ X Account Gets Hacked, Netizens React To ‘Weird Post’ Before Getting Deleted

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' account on the renowned social media platform of X has been hacked, leaving the netizens confused. The type of post shared by the unknown hackers has left the social media users confused, with one of them trolling how a team with zero IPL trophy's account has been hacked.

The post on the X account stated:

"Yes this is a hacked account! We've launched a token called $HACKER on Solana CA: 3oBm3m2NW9auqhYTe2S92U9v6vam4cU9DYk23bwp8Yf4 We will make profits, WE hack accounts on each account the token address will be posted and the token will pump. Search $HACKER to see our strength!"

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the post:

Delhi Capitals acc got hacked 😭 — vj (@pullxshot) September 10, 2024

0 trophy vale team ke account ko hacked kr liya 😂 — Rohit !!! (@76Rohitvro) September 10, 2024

Did @DelhiCapitals account just got hacked for a brief time??? There was a post promoting some crypto — Shray Budania (@BudaniaShray) September 10, 2024