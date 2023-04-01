Delhi Capitals pay tribute to Rishabh Pant by hanging his jersey at team dugout: 'Always in our team'

Delhi Capitals on Saturday paid tribute to captain Rishabh Pant by handing his jersey above their team dugout in the ongoing match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023.

Rishabh is recovering from his injuries that he sustained in the horrific car accident on New Year's night and will miss a major part of the cricketing season in 2023, if not the entire year.

DC, who had said before the IPL that they would be paying tribute to Rishabh in several ways, chose to hang his jersey with the No. 17 and Pant written on the back.

The team is being led by David Warner in the absence of Rishabh with left-arm spinner Axar Patel as his deputy.

"Always in our dugout. Always in our team," DC tweeted along with a picture of Rishabh's jersey.

DC's gesture was lauded by cricket fans on social media.

Pant's presence felt within team

As Pant continues his long road to recovery from multiple injuries sustained in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022, head coach Ricky Ponting was as clear as a crystal in stating that the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter will be the heart and soul of the team even if he's not with the team for IPL 2023.

"I haven't met him in person yet. But I have spoken to Rishabh quite a few times in the last few months. I am also trying to give him his own time and space as he's in a very, very difficult time right now and is on the long road to recovery for playing, hopefully international cricket again."