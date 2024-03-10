 Delhi Capitals Fans Can Rejoice As Rishabh Pant Declared Fully Fit For IPL 2024 By NCA, Claims Report
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Capitals fans can finally breathe easy it seems as captain Rishabh Pant has received a fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and therefore, he is now eligible to play in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Pant got his No Objection Certificate (NoC) on Sunday evening, as reported by SportsTak.

Pant had been announced as DC's captain for IPL 2024 earlier this year but it was subject to him getting fit in time for the new season.

The maverick wicketkeeper made a remarkable recovery from the horrific injuries he suffered in a dreadful car crash on the wee hours of 1st January last year.

article-image

Race against time to get fit

An earlier media report had claimed that Pant had not been named in DC's actual squad for the IPL 2024 as he did not get his fitness clearance. The franchise had even sought Pant's fitness report from the BCCI but did not get a response from the board management.

But SportsTake sources claim that the 26-year-old has finally been given the go-ahead by the NCA so he can finally return to full-time cricket after 15 months.

