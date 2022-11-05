Defending champs Australia eliminated after England beat SL to enter semi-finals of T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch |

Defending champs Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup after England defeated SL by 4 wickets in their final Super 12 encounter at Sydney on Saturday, November 5.

With this win, England finished the group stage in the second position in points table, with three wins in five matches and a total of seven points. They have qualified for the semifinal along with New Zealand. Australia, which also has seven points like England and NZ, have been knocked out of the tournament due to an inferior net run-rate.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141 for 8, riding on Pathum Nissanka's 45-ball 67 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's run-a-ball 22.

In response, England achieved the target with two balls to spare, scoring 144 for six in 19.4 overs.

Alex Hales gave a flying start to the chase with a 30-ball 47 but England suffered a collapse before Ben Stokes took the team home with an unbeaten 36-ball 42.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23) and Dhananjaya de Silva (2/24) were the successful bowlers for Sri Lanka.

For England, Mark Wood (3/26) claimed three wickets, while Ben Stokes (1/24), Chris Woakes (1/24), Sam Curran (1/27) and Adil Rashid (1/16) took one each.

Brief Score:

Sri Lanka: 141 for 8 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 67; Mark Wood 3/26) lost to

England: 144 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Alex Hales 47, Ben Stokes 42; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/23, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/24)