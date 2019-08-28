Deepit Patil upsets top-seed Chinmaya Somaiya

Mumbai: Unseeded Deepit Patil of Thane brought and end to the top-seed Chinmaya Somaiya’s campaign in an hard-fought 4-3 win and place for him in the final of the juniors boys, JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament here on Tuesday.
The Thane lad scripited a 12-14,4-11,11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 over Somaiya to set up a title clash with Pune's Shounak Shinde who got the better of Aadil Anand 11-8, 11-4,11-4, 11-9.
In another interesting encounter, Jash Modi, produced stupendous display of power and control as he made the quarterfinals of the junior boys singles and semifinals of the sub-juniors boys singles.
The 14-year-old Jash, who is seeded second in both the events, disposed off Rajveer Shah 11-3, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14,12-14, 11- 8 in the sub-junior semifinals, but fell to Aadil Anand 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7,11-8 in the junior boys singles quarterfinals
Another youngster to catch the eye was Sampada Bhiwandkar. She beat Mukta Dalvi 11-5, 13-11, 6-11,5-11,11-6, 11-9 to storm into sub-junior final. She next takes on top seed Pune’s Pritha Vartikar who defeated Nashik’s Taneesha Kotecha 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 12-10.
Results
Boys (Juniors QFs): (1)- Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Havish Asrani (MSD) 11-8, 11-6,10-12, 11-7, 11-8; Deepit Patil (Th) bt Siddhesh Sawant (Th) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8,11-9; Shounak Shinde (Pun) bt Sahil Joshi (Th) 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Aadil Anand (MSD) bt (2)- Jash Modi (MSD) 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7,11-8. Semifinals: Deepit Patil (Th) bt (1)- Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) 12-14, 4-11,11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10; Shounak Shinde (Pun) bt Aadil Anand (MSD) 11-8, 11-4,11-4, 11-9. Sub-Jr (QFs): (1) - Aadil Anand (MSD) bt Mainak Nistalia (MSD) 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8; Sharman Dedhia (Th) bt Havish Asrani (MSD) 5-11, 8-11,12-10,11-5,11-7; Rajveer Shah (MSD) bt Aadi Chitnis (Ngp) 11-8,11-8,11-7; (2)- Jash Modi (MSD) bt Kushal Patel (MSD) 15-13, 11-9,1-56. Semifinals: (1)- Aadil Anand (MSD) bt; Sharman Dedhia (Th) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8,11-7; (2) - Jash Modi (MSD) bt Rajveer Shah (MSD) 11-3, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14,12-14, 11-8. Cadet (SFs): Pranav Gholkar (Pun) bt Anagh Bondwe( (Ngp) 11-4, 15-13, 11-7, 11-8; Hriday Deshpande (Th) bt Asrnav Zagade (Pun) 11-9,11-7, 7-11,12-10, 11-6. Final: Hriday Deshpande (Th) bt Pranav Gholkar (Pun) 3-11,11-7, 12-10,5-11,11-3,11-7. Midget (final): SSoman (Pun) bt JCheliparasmbil (Th) 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.
Girls (Juniors QFs): (1)- D Chitale (MSD) bt M Karandikar (Th) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; P Vartikar (Pun) bt T Kamble (Th) 12-14, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Sli Narle (Pun) bt S Kulkarni (Sol) 4-11, 5-11,11-7,11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8; (2)- A Sinha (MSD) bt K Shah (MSD) 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-2. Semifinals: (1)- D Chitale (MSD) bt P Vartikar (PN)11-4, 11-8,11-9,11-6; (2)- A Sinha (MSD) bt S Narle (PN) 11-6, 7-11,11-3,12-10,11-5. Sub-Jr (QFs): (1)- Pritha Vartikar (Pun) bt Hardee Patel (MSD) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7; Taneesha Kotecha (Nsk) bt Arya Songadkar (Th) 11-9, 11-8, 8-11,11-6; ; Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) bt Sachi Dalvi (Th) 11-8,11-7,12-10; Mukta Dalvi (MSD) bt Mayuri Thombre (Pun) 11-8, 11-3, 11-5. Semifinals: Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) bt Mukta Dalvi (MSD) 11-5, 13-11, 6-11,5-11,11-6, 11-9; (1) - Pritha Vartikar (Pun) bt T Kotecha (Nsk) 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 12-10. Cadet (SFs): (1) - J Varghese (Ngp) bt R Bhoota (Th) 11-4,11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4; D Kulkarni (Pun) bt A Phadke (Nsk) 11-9, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2, 11-7. Final: (1)- J Varghese (Ngp) bt Devyani Kulkarni (PN) 11-5, 15-13,11-7,11-7. Midget (Final): R Bhoota (Th) bt NRewaskar (Pun) 11-4, 11-8,11-5.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)