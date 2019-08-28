Deepit Patil upsets top-seed Chinmaya Somaiya

Mumbai: Unseeded Deepit Patil of Thane brought and end to the top-seed Chinmaya Somaiya’s campaign in an hard-fought 4-3 win and place for him in the final of the juniors boys, JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament here on Tuesday.

The Thane lad scripited a 12-14,4-11,11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10 over Somaiya to set up a title clash with Pune's Shounak Shinde who got the better of Aadil Anand 11-8, 11-4,11-4, 11-9.

In another interesting encounter, Jash Modi, produced stupendous display of power and control as he made the quarterfinals of the junior boys singles and semifinals of the sub-juniors boys singles.

The 14-year-old Jash, who is seeded second in both the events, disposed off Rajveer Shah 11-3, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14,12-14, 11- 8 in the sub-junior semifinals, but fell to Aadil Anand 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7,11-8 in the junior boys singles quarterfinals

Another youngster to catch the eye was Sampada Bhiwandkar. She beat Mukta Dalvi 11-5, 13-11, 6-11,5-11,11-6, 11-9 to storm into sub-junior final. She next takes on top seed Pune’s Pritha Vartikar who defeated Nashik’s Taneesha Kotecha 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 12-10.

Results

Boys (Juniors QFs): (1)- Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) bt Havish Asrani (MSD) 11-8, 11-6,10-12, 11-7, 11-8; Deepit Patil (Th) bt Siddhesh Sawant (Th) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8,11-9; Shounak Shinde (Pun) bt Sahil Joshi (Th) 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; Aadil Anand (MSD) bt (2)- Jash Modi (MSD) 11-13, 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7,11-8. Semifinals: Deepit Patil (Th) bt (1)- Chinmaya Somaiya (MSD) 12-14, 4-11,11-4, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 12-10; Shounak Shinde (Pun) bt Aadil Anand (MSD) 11-8, 11-4,11-4, 11-9. Sub-Jr (QFs): (1) - Aadil Anand (MSD) bt Mainak Nistalia (MSD) 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8; Sharman Dedhia (Th) bt Havish Asrani (MSD) 5-11, 8-11,12-10,11-5,11-7; Rajveer Shah (MSD) bt Aadi Chitnis (Ngp) 11-8,11-8,11-7; (2)- Jash Modi (MSD) bt Kushal Patel (MSD) 15-13, 11-9,1-56. Semifinals: (1)- Aadil Anand (MSD) bt; Sharman Dedhia (Th) 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8,11-7; (2) - Jash Modi (MSD) bt Rajveer Shah (MSD) 11-3, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14,12-14, 11-8. Cadet (SFs): Pranav Gholkar (Pun) bt Anagh Bondwe( (Ngp) 11-4, 15-13, 11-7, 11-8; Hriday Deshpande (Th) bt Asrnav Zagade (Pun) 11-9,11-7, 7-11,12-10, 11-6. Final: Hriday Deshpande (Th) bt Pranav Gholkar (Pun) 3-11,11-7, 12-10,5-11,11-3,11-7. Midget (final): SSoman (Pun) bt JCheliparasmbil (Th) 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.

Girls (Juniors QFs): (1)- D Chitale (MSD) bt M Karandikar (Th) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; P Vartikar (Pun) bt T Kamble (Th) 12-14, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; Sli Narle (Pun) bt S Kulkarni (Sol) 4-11, 5-11,11-7,11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8; (2)- A Sinha (MSD) bt K Shah (MSD) 11-6, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-2. Semifinals: (1)- D Chitale (MSD) bt P Vartikar (PN)11-4, 11-8,11-9,11-6; (2)- A Sinha (MSD) bt S Narle (PN) 11-6, 7-11,11-3,12-10,11-5. Sub-Jr (QFs): (1)- Pritha Vartikar (Pun) bt Hardee Patel (MSD) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7; Taneesha Kotecha (Nsk) bt Arya Songadkar (Th) 11-9, 11-8, 8-11,11-6; ; Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) bt Sachi Dalvi (Th) 11-8,11-7,12-10; Mukta Dalvi (MSD) bt Mayuri Thombre (Pun) 11-8, 11-3, 11-5. Semifinals: Sampada Bhiwandkar (MSD) bt Mukta Dalvi (MSD) 11-5, 13-11, 6-11,5-11,11-6, 11-9; (1) - Pritha Vartikar (Pun) bt T Kotecha (Nsk) 11-9, 11-5, 13-11, 12-10. Cadet (SFs): (1) - J Varghese (Ngp) bt R Bhoota (Th) 11-4,11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4; D Kulkarni (Pun) bt A Phadke (Nsk) 11-9, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2, 11-7. Final: (1)- J Varghese (Ngp) bt Devyani Kulkarni (PN) 11-5, 15-13,11-7,11-7. Midget (Final): R Bhoota (Th) bt NRewaskar (Pun) 11-4, 11-8,11-5.