Deepak signs off with silver at the 72nd Strandja Memorial tournament

New Delhi: Indian boxer Deepak Kumar's stupendous run at the 72nd Strandja Memorial tournament ended with a silver medal in Sofia, Bulgaria after he lost a fiercely-contested flyweight (52kg) final on Saturday.

Deepak, an Asian silver-winner, was up against Bulgaria's Daniel Asenov, a two-time European championships gold-medallist. The bout ended in a split verdict in favour of the local favourite.

The Indian had created quite a flutter in the tournament when he stunned reigning Olympic and world champion, Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov, in his semifinal showdown.

On Saturday, the Bulgarian seemed the busier of the two boxers in the opening round and was sharper in his counter-attacking game.

Asenov's consistently high guard also denied Deepak a clear shot for most part.

Deepak's second round was better and he also put up a stronger defensive performance but the judges ruled in favour of Asenov.