Deepak Pal helps Karnatak SA garner full points

Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) put a strong combined attacking performance and went on to record an authoritative 3-1 win against ICL-Payyade in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, here on Monday.

The ICL-Payyade side tried their best to unsettle the Karnatak side, but were unable to call the shots and were forced to play second fiddle.

Dashing striker Deepak Pal the livewire in the Karnatak SA’s forwardline struck twice in the second period and Scott D’Souza netted one to complete the win.

ICL Payyade managed to pull one back through Olaide Amosson’s strike.

Results Elite Div: Karnatak Sporting Association: 3 (D Pal 2, S D’Souza) bt ICL Payyade 1 (O Amosson).

Star of Canara stunned

Jaibharat Sports Club scored a stunning 4-2 win against defending champions Star of Canara SC in a league match of the Karnatak Sporting Association organised 24th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament, at Cross Maidan.

In a well-contested encounter, Jaibharat grabbed the initiative when Hitesh Bangera scored the opening goal before Erhard Fernandes scored two quick goals to increase the lead tp 3-0 at the break.

After the change of ends, Star of Canara scored two goals through Sheldon Rego to cut the deficit but Jaibharat struck the fourth goal through Anish Shetty to maintain their two goals cushion.