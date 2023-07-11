'Deepak Chahar Is Like A Drug, Won't See Him Mature In My Lifetime': MS Dhoni Trolls CSK Pacer

Deepak Chahar (R) with MS Dhoni | @msdfansofficial - Twitter

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni brutally trolled his teammate Deepak Chahar at an event in the city on Monday. Chahar made his Indian Premier League debut under Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016.

After two seasons at RPS, he was roped in by CSK after they made their return to IPL after a two-year suspension in 2018. The two have become good friends on and off the field ever since they started playing together in the IPL.

MSD was asked about his relationship with Chahar and what he feels about the right-arm seamer to which he gave a hilarious response leaving everyone in splits.

Read Also LGM Trailer: New Producers MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Get Thunderous Welcome In Chennai

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him mature (smiles)," said Dhoni, who was in Chennai for the launch of his maiden production venture LGM (Let's Get Married).

Deepak Chahar's rise under MS Dhoni

Chahar has since played 73 T20Is in the IPL and picked up 72 wickets at an average of 28.04 with two four-wicket hauls.

He made his India debut under Virat Kohli in a T20I in England and has since played 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

Chahar has become the leader pacer in the CSK bowling unit but he's missed a lot of games for the team due to his injury issues. He has been out of action since winning the IPL 2023 title with CSK on May 28 and was ignored for India's tour of the West Indies.