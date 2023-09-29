Deepa Malik Birthday Special: An Overview Of Her Career Achievements

Deepa Malik. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Deepa Malik is arguably one of the most renowned swimmers that India has ever seen and will turn 53 on September 30th (Saturday), having been born in Sonipat, Haryana. Hence, it's worth taking a glance at her professional career.

Malik became the 1st Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games and notably won silver in the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the category of Shotput. However, life hasn't been complete smooth sailing for the veteran swimmer as she underwent surgery for a tumour in her spinal cord. Despite being warned that she could be paralysed below her chest, Malik went through with the procedure.

As a result, she was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life and decided to resume her career at the age of 36. She continued to soar and never look back.

The 5 not-so-known facts about Deepa Malik:

1) Aside from being the first Indian woman to clinch a medal at the paralympic games, she is also the first woman from the nation to participate in it.

2) Malik underwent a jaw-dropping 31 surgeries for her tumour and had 183 stitches.

3) Malik is also the first physically challenged person in India having a rally license from the Federation Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

4) Malik has a staggering LIMCA book of records under her belt.

5) Conferred with the Arjuna Award at the age of 42, she is the oldest women to receive it.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)