Deccan Gym teams rule YMCA Waterpolo League

Mumbai: Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana teams, both men and the boys under-17, after their fine victories in the respective punultimate round , are in line for double in the annual 8-Team YMCA Waterpolo League -2019, held At YMCA Swimming Pool, Agripada.

Deccan Gymkhana men notched up a 13-6 win over Reliance, while their boys were equally impressive in their 5-1 win over Reliance outfit.

With defending champions Western Railways maintained their top position, either Deccan Gymkhana , who were beaten by the Western Railway earlier in the league phase, or Central Railway, who thrashed Reliance B 14-2, are also in the running will take on unbeaten Western for the title.

In the boys under-17 group, the Pune's Deccan Gymkhana defeated Reliancs 5-1 with Shubham Doifode being the main scorer with three, while Balasaheb Bhise and Manish chipping in one goal each

Results:

Men: PM Hindu Bath: 12 (Prathamesh Vedpathak 4, Vraj Morzaria 4, Jayant Malhotra 2, Sahil Mody, Vaishnav Mahadik) drew with MGMO: 12 (Abhishek Jaiswal 4, Karan Shukla 3, Prayag Jaiswal 2, Yadnesh Bugade, Soham Jadhav, Neel Pati 1). Deccan Gym (Pune): 13 (Ruturaj Bidkar 4, Piyush Suryavanshi 4, Adwait Purandare- 2, Shubhankar Thosar, Shubham) bt Reliance B: 6 (Bhagesh Kuthe 5, Pranav Mhatre). Central Rly: 14 (Uday Uttekar 6, Nimish Nizampurkar 4, Anand Gopal 2, Yash Thakur, Devendra Joshi bt Reliance: 2 (Sarvesh Mane, Siddhesh Bhoir).

Boys (U-17): Deccan Gym: 5 (Shubham Doifode 3, Balasaheb Bhise, Manish) bt Reliance: 1 (Sarvesh Mane). PM Hindu Bath: 6 (Vaishnav Mahadik 4, Aarya Kawle 1, Vraj Morzaria 1) bt MGMO: 1 (Neel Patil).