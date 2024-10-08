 'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral

'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral

England's Barmy Army posted a picture, taking a brutal dig on Team India during day 2 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

England's Barmy Army posted a picture, taking a brutal dig at Team India during day 2 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. With England and Pakistan beating India by 10 wickets in successive T20 World Cup editions, a Pakistani fan stood with a banner which stated, "Dear 170-0, Thanks for Coming to 152-0."

Read Also
Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st...
article-image

The 2021 T20 World Cup edition was the first time that Pakistan had beaten India in any World Cup game. With the Men in Blue managing only 151 on the board in Dubai, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raced to the target with ten wickets to spare. Pakistan's score then was 152-0.

Meanwhile, England hammered Rohit Sharma-led India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. With India setting 169 for the Englishmen to win, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales struck unbeaten half-centuries to propel their side to a resounding win. England's score stood at 170-0 then.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani fan stood a couple of English fans with the banner:

FPJ Shorts
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy In Pakistan Over Paedophilia Remarks And Customs Duty Complaint During Karachi Tour
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma BREAKS DOWN In Jail, Requests BB To Let Her Out, Says, 'Main Already Mentally..'
Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University
Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off

Pakistan bowled out for 556 on day 2 in Multan:

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bowled out for a mammoth of 556 in 149 overs, headlined by centuries from Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, and Shan Masood. Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets.

While the home side had got rid of Ollie Pope in the second over of the innings, thanks to Aamer Jamal's stunning catch, England scored briskly to make it to close with only one down. Zak Crawley (64*) and Joe Root (32*) will resume on day 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test;...

'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test;...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash?

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash?

'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians" - Eoin Morgan Makes Bold Statement On England Cricket Team

'Nowhere Near As Good As Indians

AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India To Depart 2 Weeks Before 1st Test, Likely To Play...

AUS vs IND, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India To Depart 2 Weeks Before 1st Test, Likely To Play...

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...

Champions Trophy 2025 Final Unlikely To Take Place In Pakistan If Team India Reaches The...