'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral

England's Barmy Army posted a picture, taking a brutal dig at Team India during day 2 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. With England and Pakistan beating India by 10 wickets in successive T20 World Cup editions, a Pakistani fan stood with a banner which stated, "Dear 170-0, Thanks for Coming to 152-0."

The 2021 T20 World Cup edition was the first time that Pakistan had beaten India in any World Cup game. With the Men in Blue managing only 151 on the board in Dubai, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan raced to the target with ten wickets to spare. Pakistan's score then was 152-0.

Meanwhile, England hammered Rohit Sharma-led India in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. With India setting 169 for the Englishmen to win, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales struck unbeaten half-centuries to propel their side to a resounding win. England's score stood at 170-0 then.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani fan stood a couple of English fans with the banner:

Pakistan bowled out for 556 on day 2 in Multan:

Meanwhile, Pakistan were bowled out for a mammoth of 556 in 149 overs, headlined by centuries from Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, and Shan Masood. Jack Leach was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets.

While the home side had got rid of Ollie Pope in the second over of the innings, thanks to Aamer Jamal's stunning catch, England scored briskly to make it to close with only one down. Zak Crawley (64*) and Joe Root (32*) will resume on day 3.