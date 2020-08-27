Dean Henderson extends stay at Manchester United with new five-year deal

Dean Henderson on Thursday signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his stay until June 2025, the club announced.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.

Henderson is a product of Manchester United's Academy and has been at the club since the age of 14. The goalkeeper, who spent the 2019-2020 season with Sheffield United, kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

"The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.