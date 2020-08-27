Dean Henderson extends stay at Manchester United with new five-year deal

Dean Henderson on Thursday signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his stay until June 2025, the club announced.
"Manchester United is delighted to announce that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.
Henderson is a product of Manchester United's Academy and has been at the club since the age of 14. The goalkeeper, who spent the 2019-2020 season with Sheffield United, kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, the joint-third highest in the division, and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.
"The pathway that I have been on for the past five years has been fantastic for my development and the invaluable loan period at Sheffield United has been part of that," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.
"The goalkeeping department at United is excellent; there are three top-level goalkeepers who have achieved so much in the game and I look forward to working with the group. The faith that the manager and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper," he added.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "We are delighted that Dean has signed his new contract. He had another great season at Sheffield United, where he gained a lot of experience and grew both as a player and a person. Dean is a fantastic young keeper with the attitude and work-rate to keep improving every day."
However, Manchester United have done zero business in the ongoing transfer window. The club's attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund failed and no new transfers have been announced as of late.
A report by a Spanish website SPORT, claims that Manchester United, among other clubs have begun negotiations to sign Lionel Messi, who is currently not at the best terms with his club Barcelona and wants to leave immediately.
So, is that where the money for Sancho will be used? Only time will tell.