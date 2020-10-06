Deadline Day: Full list of transfers made by Manchester United in Summer 2020

It wasn’t the greatest transfer window for Manchester United whose fans got supremely angry with the powers that be after a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs. Edison Cavani was in as a free transfer, while United also signed winger Amad Diallo (who will join in January), winger Facundo Pellestri, left-back Alex Telles and midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Moving the other side were Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan), Chris Smalling (Roma), Angel Gomes (Lille) and others.

Check out the full list below: