Deadline Day: Full list of major signings made by Premier League clubs in Summer 2020 Transfer Window

Paris Saint-Germain secured a last-minute deal with Barcelona on the transfer window's deadline day to lure Brazilian midfielder Rafinha for three seasons.

He has joined as a free agent but the deal includes 3 million euros (USD 3.5 million) in potential bonuses while Barcelona should receive a sell-on fee on the player, AP quoting Spanish media reported.

PSG also secured 20-year-old forward Moise Kean, who was loaned from English Premier League club Everton until the end of June.

Here are other notable signings in Summer 2020 Transfer Window:

Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for £50million

Federico Chiesa - Fiorentina to Juventus for €50million (two year loan deal)

Ben Godfrey - Norwich to Everton for £30m (five-year contract)

Chris Smalling - Manchester United to AS Roma for £18.1million (three-year deal)

Raphinha - Rennes to Leeds Utd for £17m plus add-ons (four-year contract)

Alex Telles - Porto to Manchester United for £15.4million (four-year contract)

Facundo Pellistri - Penarol to Manchester United for £9m (five-year contract)

Edinson Cavani - Joins Manchester United as a free agent for one season.

Theo Walcott - Everton to Southampton (one-season loan deal)

Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham to Hoffenheim (two-year loan deal)

Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal to Hertha Berlin (one-season loan deal)

Robin Olsen - Roma to Everton (one-season loan deal)

Danilo Pereira - Porto to Paris Saint-Germain (one-season loan deal)

Matteo Darmian - Parma to Inter (one-season loan deal)

Oussama Idrissi - AZ Alkmaar to Sevilla (five-year contract)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Joins Bayern Munich as a free agent (one-season loan deal)

Douglas Costa - Juventus to Bayern Munich (one-season loan deal)

Davy Klaassen - Werder Bremen to Ajax (four-year contract)

Justin Kluivert - Roma to RB Leipzig (one-season loan deal)

Bouna Sarr - Marseille to Bayern Munich (four-year contract)